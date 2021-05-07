(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. named Stella Low, chief communications officer at Cisco Systems Inc., as the company’s head of communications, filling a role that has been empty since 2019.

Low will report to Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook, leading external communications and public relations as an Apple vice president, the Cupertino, California-based technology giant said Friday.

“Stella brings her remarkable experience and leadership to Apple’s world-class communications teams,” a spokesman said in a statement. “Apple has an important story to tell -- from the transformative products and services we make, to the positive impacts we have on our communities and the world -- and Stella is a great leader to help us write the next chapter.”

The top communications and public relations role at Apple has been empty since the departure of Steve Dowling in 2019. Phil Schiller, previously Apple’s head of marketing, has overseen the division since that time. He remains in charge of the App Store.

Prior to Cisco, Low held the top communications job at Dell Technologies Inc. She has worked in the industry for 30 years, according to her executive profile at Cisco. Her hiring by Apple was earlier reported by BuzzFeed News.

Low joins Apple as the iPhone maker is facing criticism from developers over App Store practices and greater scrutiny from regulators. The company has key events ahead including its June conference for software developers.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.