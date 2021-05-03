Apple Inc. said it hired Samy Bengio, a respected research scientist who ended his 14-year career at Google after the company made the controversial decision to oust two women researchers who reported to him.

At Apple, Bengio will work under former colleague John Giannandrea, the senior vice president of machine learning and AI strategy. Apple declined to specify Bengio’s new role, but he most recently managed hundreds of researchers in the storied Google Brain artificial intelligence group at the Alphabet Inc. unit.

Bengio said in April that he would resign on April 28 to “pursue other exciting opportunities.” His departure came after the ouster of the Ethical AI team co-leads who reported to him, Timnit Gebru and Margaret Mitchell. Both women considered him an ally. In February, Google cut Bengio’s duties when it reorganized the research unit, placing the remaining Ethical AI group members under a vice president, Marian Croak, who oversees other employees focused on the responsible use of AI.

“While I am looking forward to my next challenge, there’s no doubt that leaving this wonderful team is really difficult,” Bengio wrote in the email announcing his departure from Google. Reuters reported the news earlier.