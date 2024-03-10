(Bloomberg) -- Government ministers from 11 countries will be joined by bankers and technology executives at an international summit to fight against fraud taking place in London this week.

The two-day meeting starting Monday will include representatives from the Five Eyes intelligence partnership — the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand — as well as France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore and South Korea.

Representatives from firms including Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc and Banco Santander SA are also attending the event, along with law enforcement agencies and civil society groups, the Home Office said in a statement.

“Fraudsters have no regard for boundaries, they devastate citizens in all our countries,” said Home Secretary James Cleverly. “We will only put a stop to this scourge if we fight it head-on together and that’s precisely what we plan to do.”

Around 70% of fraud offenses in the UK have ties to international criminals, with £3 billion ($3.9 billion) lost to overseas accounts last year.

According to Interpol, fraud is often perpetrated by organized criminal groups, including human traffickers, who force people to work in “scam centers” that target victims across the world.

“It is important that there are no safe havens for financial fraudsters to operate,” Interpol General Secretary Jurgen Stock said. “We must close existing gaps and ensure information sharing between sectors and across borders is the norm, not the exception.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.