(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s support team said it was “investigating issues” after thousands of users reported difficulty accessing several of the company’s services, including Apple Music and the App Store.

Tracking website Downdetector showed more than 3,500 outages reported for Apple Music just before 9 p.m. Eastern time, while the App Store saw some 2,500 reports.

A separate status page shared by Apple Support in a tweet showed that services including Apple Music, Radio and iTunes Match were facing outages, as of 10:30 p.m. Apple News also appeared to be suffering from issues. As of 12:30 p.m., an updated page showed that the outages and issues had been resolved.

Some Apple users faced disrupted services including Support and iMessage last week, according to data from Downdetector.

