(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. shareholders approved an outside proposal requiring audits of the company’s impact on civil rights, marking a rare instance of investors defying the tech giant’s recommendations.

The vote was part of Apple’s annual shareholder meeting, held virtually on Friday for the second year in a row. Investors also reelected the company’s board and approved its executive compensation plan.

The proposal on civil-rights audits is part of a broader push to get corporations to track if, and how, they contribute to racial inequities. Shareholders at some of the biggest U.S. companies, including Tyson Foods Inc., Citigroup Inc. and BlackRock Inc., have approved similar measures.

“Now it’s time for Apple to establish an honest third-party civil rights audit of the company’s commitments to equality and fairness,” Dieter Waizenegger, executive director of the labor-backed firm SOC Investment Group, said in a statement after the meeting.

In opposing the measure, Apple argued that it already meets the objectives of the proposal. That includes conducting impact assessments and engaging with communities. The company described the audit recommended by the proposal as “broad and unfocused.”

“Civil rights is something we care deeply about and always have,” Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said during the meeting.

