(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. investors are in the options market buying more protection against price dips before the tech giant’s earnings report expected out later this week, according to Citigroup Inc.

Options positioning in Apple has turned increasingly bearish in recent weeks, with the cost of puts — which protect against declines in the stock — rising relative to calls. That put-call “skew” for contracts expiring in a month is in its 80th percentile relative to the past year, Citigroup analyst Stuart Kaiser wrote in a note to clients. That’s more bearish relative to other S&P 500 stocks, even with broad market volatility advancing.

Put skews have been rising in general for megacap tech stocks since the summer, as the Nasdaq 100’s pullback following a 45% surge this year through mid-July has led investors to buy more protection.

