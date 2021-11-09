(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge expressed skepticism toward Apple Inc.’s request to push back a December deadline to change the lucrative business model for its App Store while the iPhone maker’s legal fight with Epic Games Inc. is on appeal.

Apple is asking U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers to let the company delay tweaking its store rules to allow developers to steer customers to payment methods outside the App Store, an overhaul the judge ordered in September that could cost the tech giant a few billion dollars annually. A hearing is underway in Oakland, California.

