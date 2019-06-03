(Bloomberg) -- There were some murmurs among developers as Apple was running through the pricing for the new Mac Pro computer. Presumably this was directed at Apple’s fancy stand for its $5,000-and-up computer monitor. The stand alone is $999. Good news: You can purchase it separately for some reason.

