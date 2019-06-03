1h ago
Apple Just Announced It's Selling a Mac Monitor Stand for $999
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- There were some murmurs among developers as Apple was running through the pricing for the new Mac Pro computer. Presumably this was directed at Apple’s fancy stand for its $5,000-and-up computer monitor. The stand alone is $999. Good news: You can purchase it separately for some reason.
For more on Apple Worldwide Developers Conference Keynote, click here for our TOPLive blog.
To contact the reporter on this story: Shira Ovide in New York at sovide@bloomberg.net
To contact the editor responsible for this story: Tal Barak Harif at tbarak@bloomberg.net
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.