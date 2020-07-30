Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said the company has pushed back a plan to return to its U.S. offices.

“We’ve kicked the time period that U.S. employees would come back until early next year,” Cook said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “To go beyond that, it would depend on the success with a vaccine, success with therapeutics” and local conditions, he added.

Cook said Apple’s process for re-opening its offices would be similar to how it has handled its retail stores. He likened the process to an “accordion” where the company would open offices and then re-close them as necessary depending on the data.

Bloomberg News previously reported that the company wouldn’t return the majority of its workforce to its Cupertino, California campus this year but that international offices will continue to re-open in the coming months. The company is also offering employees Covid-19 testing.

Google said earlier this month that it would keep its offices closed until June 2021, while other tech companies, including Facebook Inc., have said they will significantly increase remote work.