(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. will allow the social-media app Parler back on the App Store after an almost four month absence, the iPhone maker told U.S. government officials ahead of a Congressional antitrust hearing later this week.

In a letter obtained by Bloomberg News, Apple told Senator Mike Lee and Representative Ken Buck that after conversations with Parler on changing its content practices, the social network’s next update to the Parler app will be approved.

“In the period since Apple removed the Parler app from the App Store, Apple’s App Review Team has engaged in substantial conversations with Parler in an effort to bring the Parler app into compliance with the Guidelines and reinstate it in the App Store,” Apple said in the letter dated April 19. “As a result of those conversations, Parler has proposed updates to its app and the app’s content moderation practices, and the App Review Team has informed Parler as of April 14, 2021 that its proposed updated app will be approved for reinstatement to the App Store.”

