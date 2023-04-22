(Bloomberg) -- Quanta Computer Inc., Apple’s major contract manufacturer for MacBooks, will set up a $120-million plant in Vietnam’s northern province of Nam Dinh, Vietnam Finance reported, citing information from a Friday signing ceremony between the company and the provincial government.

The plant, covering 22.5 hectares of the My Thuan Industrial Park for the first phase, will be Taiwan-based Quanta’s ninth factory globally, according to a provincial government publication. The report didn’t provide details on when the plant will be completed.

