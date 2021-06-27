(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is seeking a five-year extension to its planning permit for an 850 million euro ($1 billion) data center development in Galway, western Ireland, the Business Post newspaper reported, citing planning documents.

An extension would give the company until 2026 to construct the facility. Under current rules the tech giant has until September to build the development, the newspaper said.

Apple anticipates construction of the data center would be completed by November 2026 at the latest, according to the Business Post.

