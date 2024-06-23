(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. has held talks with Apple Inc. about integrating the Facebook parent’s generative artificial-intelligence model into the iPhone maker’s AI system, Apple Intelligence, the Wall Street Journal reported.

While Apple has developed its own smaller AI models, the company has said it will turn to partners for more complex or specific tasks.

Startups Anthropic and Perplexity have also been in discussions with Apple to bring their generative AI to Apple Intelligence, the Journal said Sunday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Apple didn’t reply to a request for comment from Bloomberg outside of regular business hours. Meta declined to comment.

Apple debuted Apple Intelligence on June 10 at its Worldwide Developers Conference. The technology will help summarize text, create original images and retrieve the most relevant data when users need it.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.