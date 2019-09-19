{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Sep 19, 2019

    Apple moves up release of software fixes for new iPadOS, iPhone 

    Mark Gurman, Bloomberg News

    An Apple Inc. employee demonstrates a drawing program on an iPad tablet at the Apple Carnegie Library flagship store in Washington, D.C.

    An Apple Inc. employee demonstrates a drawing program on an iPad tablet at the Apple Carnegie Library flagship store in Washington, D.C. , Bloomberg

    Apple Inc. said it is moving up the release date of its iPadOS update and additional iPhone software features to Sept. 24 from Sept. 30.

    Apple pushed out the first version of its iOS 13 iPhone operating system on Thursday, but it lacks the iPad counterpart as well as some key features that Apple earlier said would be included.

    The latest iPhones go on sale Friday running iOS 13, but some consumers testing early versions of the software found bugs that affected the user experience. These issues were due to be fixed at the end of September, but will now be addressed via the Sept. 24 update.

    iPadOS brings a dark mode, an improved file-management app, new web browser and updated Home screen, while iOS 13.1 will update the Shortcuts app and add the ability to share your estimated time of arrival in Maps.

     