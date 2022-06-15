(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. reclaimed its title as the world’s most valuable brand, according to a survey from Kantar BrandZ, knocking rival Amazon.com Inc. off the top spot for the first time in three years.

The iPhone maker’s brand value reached $947 billion this year, while Amazon slipped to third, according to Kantar’s survey published Wednesday. Apple was last ranked the most valuable brand in 2015.

Louis Vuitton, the fashion label owned by LVMH SE, become the first luxury brand to reach the Top 10 after experiencing 64% growth in value to $124.2 billion, despite consumers slowly returning after the pandemic. Tesla Inc. jumped 18 positions to 29th place, becoming the top car brand due to a surge in interest in electric vehicles.

Kantar’s survey attempts to put a figure on the brand’s impact to the market value of a company and ability to generate sales.

Apple notched close to 800 million subscribers in 2021 to services including entertainment and cloud, and its movie “CODA” this year became the first film from a streaming service to win Best Picture at the Oscars. Even so, its share price has fallen 25% so far in 2022.

