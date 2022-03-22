(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. services such as Apple Music, the App Store and podcasts suffered outages for the second day in a row on Tuesday, spurring complaints from customers.

Reports on Twitter and Downdetector -- along with checks by Bloomberg -- indicated that the problems began around 5 p.m. New York time. An Apple spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Monday, many of Apple’s online services were knocked out for hours. Apple’s own corporate and retail internal networks also briefly went down that day, limiting sales of products and hindering office work. Apple told staff that the outage stemmed from domain name system, or DNS, problems. DNS failures occur when a server fails to connect to an internet protocol address, and are often caused by human errors.

