(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. will re-release “CODA” in theaters following the film’s best picture Oscar win at the Academy Awards on March 27.

The film, which focuses on a child of deaf adults as she struggles to reconcile her own dreams with the needs of her family, will start a limited theatrical run in more than 600 U.S. movie theaters on April 1. It will appear with captions so deaf people can follow along with the spoken dialog, Apple said Wednesday in an emailed statement.

The movie, which was first released last August, was the first from a streaming service to capture the movie industry’s top honor.

It is available on Apple TV+. “CODA” won three Oscars, including best adapted screenplay for director Siân Heder and best supporting actor for Troy Kotsur, who played the father. He was the first deaf person to win that award.

Apple purchased “CODA” for a record $25 million last year at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won the top prize at the festival as well.

