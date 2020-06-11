(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. removed third-party podcast app Pocket Casts from its App Store in China this week at the request of the Cyberspace Administration of China, the app’s developers said this week.

“We believe podcasting is and should remain an open medium, free of government censorship,” Pocket Casts wrote on Twitter. “As such we won’t be censoring podcast content at their request.” The developers said that Apple contacted them on behalf of the Chinese regulator and that the app was removed two days later.

The developer wrote that Apple said Pocket Casts includes “content that is illegal in China as determined by the CAC.” Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

“We understand this means that it’s unlikely that our iOS App will be available in China, but feel it’s a necessary step to take for any company that values the open distribution model that makes podcasting special,” Pocket Casts wrote on Twitter.

Apple’s own Podcasts app is available in mainland China, but it is limited with reduced content appearing in search and no ability to sort through different podcast categories.

Read more: Apple Services Censored in China Where Devices Flourish

In the past, Apple has been criticized for removing other apps from its App Store in China. Last year, it pulled the Quartz news app and a few years ago removed Skype. Earlier this year, the pandemic-themed game Plague was yanked.

Apple has often said that it follows the local laws in the countries where it operates. On its website, it says that it removed 194 apps from the App Store in mainland China in the first half of 2019 for legal reasons.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.