Gains in Apple Inc. pushed U.S. stocks higher as traders digested a fresh batch of data that paved the path for the Federal Reserve to stay aggressive.

The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose more than 1 per cent. Apple buoyed both indexes after it delivered just enough good news in its quarterly report on Thursday. Amazon.com Inc. plunged as much as 12 per cent, falling below its US$1 trillion market value.

Data on Friday showed that a core gauge of U.S. inflation accelerated in September, while consumer spending stayed resilient, bolstering the Fed’s case for another jumbo rate hike next week. U.S. employment costs also rose at a firm pace, another data point that’ll keep the central bank firmly on its path. However, other data that released this week, including lower-than-expected U.S. home sales, indicated that Fed tightening is already hitting the economy.

Economists are still expecting the Fed to raise rates by three-quarters of a percentage point for the fourth time in a row next week. Treasuries remained weaker as hopes of a Fed pivot fizzled.

Lackluster earnings from big-tech firms including Amazon, Alphabet Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. kept investors on the edge this week. And despite largely topping analysts’ estimates, Apple still warned of a holiday slowdown. But disappointing corporate reports are not enough to prompt a Fed pivot, according to Andrew Patterson, senior international economist at Vanguard.

“The Fed is looking for signs of easing or weakening pressures in the broader economy, in financial markets,” Patterson said by phone. “Weak earnings is no reason for them to take their foot off the tightening accelerator. In fact, it gives them hope that they are having the intended impact.”

Beyond the U.S.

The ECB delivered a second straight 75 basis-point hike on Thursday but dropped a prior reference to rate increases continuing for “several meetings,” an outcome that was considered dovish. The central bank has a small margin for error after German inflation unexpectedly accelerated this month to 11.6 per cent from a year earlier -- far exceeding all estimates in a Bloomberg survey whose median forecast was 10.9 per cent.

The Bank of Japan held its negative rate, 10-year yield cap and asset purchases at the end of a two-day policy meeting, in line with the view of 49 economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Chinese assets remain in focus, with foreign investors dumping a record amount of mainland China stocks this week and sending Hong Kong equities to a 13-year low. President Xi Jinping’s tightening grip on power hasn’t had the same impact domestically, with mainland investors hunting for bargains in Hong Kong.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.2 per cent as of 10:34 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.4 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.7 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 per cent

The euro was little changed at US$0.9956

The British pound was little changed at US$1.1558

The Japanese yen fell 0.9 per cent to 147.56 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5 per cent to US$20,501.84

Ether rose 0.5 per cent to US$1,535.85

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 3.99 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced 14 basis points to 2.11 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 3.46 per cent

Commodities