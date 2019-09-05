{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    1h ago

    Apple puts music streaming service on the web, rivaling Spotify

    Mark Gurman, Bloomberg News

    Apple Music

    In this June 8, 2015 file, Beats co-founder and Apple employee Jimmy Iovine speaks at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco when the maker of iPods and iPhones announced Apple Music, an app that combines Beats 1, a 24-hour, seven-day live radio station, with an on-demand music streaming service. , The Canadian Press

    Apple Inc. (AAPL:UN) on Thursday launched its Apple Music service on the web, opening up access to users to who prefer a browser instead of an app.

    The company said the web version is an early beta test. It looks similar to the Apple Music app coming to Mac computers later this year. Beats Music, which Apple bought in 2014, had a web version, but Apple discontinued that upon launching Apple Music in 2015.

    The company hasn’t built web versions of other major new services like Apple News+ and Apple TV+. But iCloud and iWork products are offered via the web. Apple Music competes with Spotify Technology SA.