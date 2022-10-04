Apple Receives Complaint From US Labor Board in New York Case

(Bloomberg) -- The US National Labor Relations Board has issued a complaint against Apple Inc. in a New York City case, spurred by the Communications Workers of America accusing the company of suppressing unionization efforts.

The complaint followed a CWA filing alleging that Apple interrogated staff, restricted the posting of union fliers and required employees to attend mandatory anti-union speeches. The conduct took place at Apple’s World Trade Center store in New York City, a CWA representative said in May.

When asked in May about that filing, an Apple spokesperson reiterated a previous comment saying the company deeply values the contributions of its retail employees.

