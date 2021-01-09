(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. removed Parler from its App Store after the social media service was among those used to organize Wednesday’s riots at the Capitol.

The removal came a day after the Cupertino, California-based technology giant threatened to remove the app, telling the developers Friday they had 24 hours to provide Apple with a plan for moderating and filtering the service.

Apple said in a letter to Parler Saturday that the app was removed because its measures were “inadequate to address the proliferation of dangerous and objectionable content on your app.” Parler will stay off its App Store on the iPhone, iPad, and other devices until it’s able to show its “ability to effectively moderate and filter the dangerous and harmful content on your service,” Apple added.

Alphabet Inc.’s Google removed the app from its Google Play store on Friday, saying that it created an “ongoing and urgent public safety threat.”

On its App Store page, Parler described itself as a “non-biased, free speech social media focused on protecting user’s rights.” The service has gained popularity with extremists as Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc. have cracked down on users who promote violence. Parler’s Chief Executive Officer John Matze said in a Parler post that most of its users are “non-violent people who want to share their opinions.”

Before its removal on Saturday, Parler jumped to the top of Apple’s App Store charts, becoming the most downloaded free app on the store. Parler also ranked 18th among free apps on Apple’s App Store over the last 90 days, according to Apptopia data.

Parler was “used to plan, coordinate, and facilitate the illegal activities in Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021 that led (among other things) to loss of life, numerous injuries, and the destruction of property,” Apple said in Friday’s letter to Parler’s developers on Friday when it threatened to remove the app.

