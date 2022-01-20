(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. communications chief Stella Low is leaving the tech giant after holding the job for just eight months, marking one of the briefest tenures for a company vice president in recent history.

Low, who came from Cisco Systems Inc., is being replaced by Kristin Huguet, a key member of Apple’s public-relations and communications team for the last 15 years.

“Kristin has played an instrumental role sharing Apple’s story of incredible innovation and strong values for more than 15 years,” the Cupertino, California-based company said in a statement. “With an extraordinary depth of experience and a long track record of principled leadership, Kristin is uniquely suited for her new role overseeing worldwide communications.”

Apple often hires from within, and the move reflects the replacement of a relative outsider with a company veteran. The change, which was earlier reported by BuzzFeed News, is effective immediately. Apple didn’t comment on the circumstances of Low’s departure, beyond saying she will spend time with her family.

Low replaced longtime PR head Steve Dowling after he left the company in 2019. Phil Schiller, Apple’s former head of marketing, oversaw PR in the period between Dowling’s departure and Low’s hiring.

