The Dutch consumer protection regulator said Apple Inc. “has changed its unfair conditions” and will now allow different methods of payment in dating apps, ending a dispute after penalizing the tech firm 50 million euros ($53 million) for rule breaking.

“With this concession, Apple will meet the requirements that the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets set under European and Dutch competition rules,” the ACM said in a statement on Saturday.

Apple usually requires developers to use its own payment system, which helps it ensure a commission for apps on its platform. That tight control over app payments has attracted lawsuits and antitrust scrutiny, often focusing on Apple’s refusal to allow developers to steer users to other payment methods.

The ACM insisted Apple isn’t complying with its antitrust regulations, slapping the company with a series of weekly fines. The Cupertino, California-based company had filed a proposal to fully comply with an order to offer payments outside the app store to dating app providers after being fined.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

“In the digital economy, powerful companies have a special responsibility to keep the market fair and open; Apple avoided that responsibility, and abused its dominant position vis-à-vis dating-app providers,” said Martijn Snoep, chairman of the board of ACM, according to today’s statement.

“We are glad that Apple has finally brought its conditions in line with European and Dutch competition rules,” he said. “That offers app providers more opportunities to compete. And consumers will ultimately reap the benefits, too.”

