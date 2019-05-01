Signs of a recovery in demand for Apple Inc.’s iPhone reassured investors and sparked positive commentary on Wall Street, even as many analysts remain reluctant to get significantly more bullish on the stock after a 27 per cent run-up this year.

The tech giant’s fiscal second-quarter results and third-quarter forecast will “help fuel the bull case,” according to analysts at Jefferies. The bank was one of several that raised its price target on Apple shares after the results. The average analyst target among 34 firms tracked by Bloomberg is now US$211, up from US$206 on Tuesday, but that implies just 5 per cent upside from the last closing price.

The stock rose 5.8 per cent in early trading before U.S. markets opened.

Here’s what analysts are saying about Apple’s results:

JEFFERIES (Timothy O’Shea)

Apple’s second quarter results will help fuel the bull case with a “nice” beat on revenue and EPS and third quarter revenue guidance ahead at the midpoint

Investors will react favorably to commentary around improvements in China demand

Apple continues to be a Services and Wearables-led growth story, and Jefferies was particularly encouraged by the Services number considering the lack of mobile game approval in China drove App Store weakness

Jefferies has hold rating; target increased to US$210 from US$160

PIPER JAFFRAY (Michael J Olson)

Fundamental performance was “strong” and Apple will be returning more cash to shareholders

Expects “limited excitement” around this year’s iPhone launches

However, as long as services revenue continues to perform at or above expectations, this will tide investors over until anticipation for 5G iPhones begins to build

Piper Jaffray has an overweight recommendation; target raised to US$230 from US$201

MORGAN STANLEY (Katy L. Huberty)

Better-than-expected June quarter guidance and more bullish iPhone commentary were positive surprises against cautious investor positioning

Demand was helped by trade-in and financing programs, stimulus in China such as VAT tax reduction, and improved consumer confidence from advancing trade dialogue between the U.S. and China

Next catalysts are a re-acceleration in Services in the second half and the launch of 5G in 2020

Morgan Stanley’s rating is overweight; price target raised to $240 from $234

WEDBUSH (Daniel Ives)

Better-than-expected headline numbers will be a “major sigh of relief” for investors and will give the bulls “another feather in their cap” going into the next few quarters

While China appears to be soft, Apple saw strength in the last few weeks of the quarter across the board on a rebound in iPhone demand

Company beating the Street will put shares on a path to make new highs over the next three to six months

Wedbush has an outperform rating; price target raised to US$235 from US$225

HSBC (Erwan Rambourg)

Apple’s 3Q guidance looks reassuring in terms of sales, although not as solid from a cost/margin perspective

Investors may be reassured by China comments and impressed by the cash return

However, HSBC does not expect many upgrades to come through to operating income given sales look in-line or a bit better, but costs were a bit heavier than expected

HSBC has a reduce rating and a target of US$180, among lowest on Street, according to data compiled by Bloomberg

GOLDMAN SACHS (Rod Hall)

“Pleasantly surprised” by positive trends in iPad, Wearable and Mac in both reported revenues and guidance, although iPhone numbers were weaker than Goldman expected

Operating expense guidance implies operating margins of around 21 per cent, the lowest since 2008

Believes fundamentals get more challenging as the year progresses and that the stock remains toward the top of its valuation range versus the S&P 500

Goldman has a neutral rating and price target of $184

What Bloomberg Intelligence says

Apple’s year ahead may not be as bad as feared. The company expects continued strength in all non-iPhone categories and marginally better iPhone growth relative to the first quarter, suggesting the worst may be over.-- John Butler, senior telecom analyst-- Click here for the research

