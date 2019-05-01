Apple's $1 Trillion Valuation Is Further Away Than It May Appear

(Bloomberg) -- It may have seemed like Apple Inc. retook its trillion-dollar market capitalization Wednesday morning, when the stock rallied on better-than-expected second-quarter results. But it was more mirage than milestone.

While the iPhone maker is hovering near re-entry into the 13-digit club, along with Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc., it falls short going by a share count it updated yesterday. According to the earnings release, Apple had about 4.6 billion shares outstanding as of March 30. The stock’s 6.6 percent advance Wednesday to around $214 equates to a valuation around $986 billion. That number is likely to come down further when the company again updates the share total in its 10-Q filing due to its ongoing hefty buyback program.

Apple previously had 4.72 billion shares outstanding in its last quarterly filing. Had the share count stayed constant, Apple would have surpassed the $1 trillion threshold for the first time since November.

Last quarter, the 10-Q filing showed a share count that was 0.3 percent below what was disclosed in the press release. Should there be a similar adjustment this quarter, Apple shares would need to trade at or above $217.72 for a $1 trillion valuation. That would necessitate a gain of 1.7 percent from current levels.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ryan Vlastelica in New York at rvlastelica1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Catherine Larkin at clarkin4@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.