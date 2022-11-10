(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s surge Thursday was one for the record books.

The world’s most valuable company added $190.9 billion in market value, the most ever by a US-listed company, as softer-than-expected inflation data buoyed equity markets across the board. The jump eclipsed Amazon.com Inc.’s $190.8 billion gain in February, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Apple, which after Thursday’s 8.8% jump has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, now accounts for four out of the top five biggest daily gains. The stock remains down 17% this year.

--With assistance from Tom Contiliano.

