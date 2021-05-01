(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s App Store had operating margins of 77.8% in fiscal year 2019 and 74.9% in fiscal year 2018, according to testimony from an Epic Games expert witness based on documents obtained from the iPhone maker.

The figures come from the testimony of Ned Barnes, a financial and economics researcher, on behalf of Epic Games. He said he obtained documents “prepared by Apple’s Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis group and produced from the files of Apple CEO Tim Cook.”

As part of the discovery process, Barnes said that an Apple employee told him that the numbers from Apple’s internal documents don’t show the full picture. Barnes said he then made additional calculations which resulted in higher margin estimates of 79.6% for both 2018 and 2019.

Barnes said he also obtained documents prepared inside Apple that show profit and loss estimates for fiscal year 2020. He said Apple had been tracking App Store profits for years and that he also obtained such statements for 2013 through 2015.

Apple had said on numerous occasions that it has one profit and loss statement for across the company and doesn’t track individual business units.

