(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s first services bundle is not an Amazon Prime-like combination of all of the iPhone maker’s services for one monthly fee. Instead, it’s a free Apple TV+ subscription for Apple Music subscribers, and the deal is only for students.

Apple has long offered a $4.99 Apple Music subscription for users who are verified students, and that offer will now include the TV+ video streaming service for free, according to an Instagram post by Hailee Steinfeld, the lead actress in “Dickinson,” one of Apple’s first original shows. Without the student discount, the price for the two services is about $15.

The company hasn’t indicated that it plans to release a similar bundle for all customers, but anyone can get a year of access to the new video streaming service with the purchase of a new Apple product.

Apple has been exploring a bundle of all its major services for one price but hasn’t confirmed such plans, Bloomberg News has reported. Apple TV+ debuts on Friday for $4.99 a month, undercutting all of its major rivals.

