(Bloomberg) -- Former Apple Inc. lawyer Gene Levoff pleaded guilty to charges that he regularly traded on confidential revenue and earnings filings between 2011 and 2016.

Levoff, 48, of San Carlos, California, entered his plea to six counts of an indictment charging him with securities fraud via videoconference before US District Judge William J. Martini in New Jersey. Levoff was initially charged in February 2019.

“Gene Levoff betrayed the trust of one of the world’s largest tech companies for his own financial gain,” US Attorney Vikas Khanna said in a statement. “Despite being responsible for enforcing Apple’s own ban on insider trading, Levoff used his position of trust to commit insider trading in order to line his own pockets.”

Apple fired Levoff in September 2018 after placing him on leave two months earlier, according to a filing in a related lawsuit by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Over his decade-long career at Apple, he was one of the most senior executives, reporting directly to the company’s general counsel.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.