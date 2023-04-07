(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s main Irish-registered company made pre-tax profits of $69.3 billion last year as its income soared to $222.8 billion, company filings show.

The pre-tax profit reported by Apple Operations International Limited and its international subsidiaries surpassed the $67.7 billion recorded a year earlier. That group of Apple companies incurred operating expenses of $26.9 billion in the year ending last September.

The group paid dividends of $20.7 billion to its parent company Apple Inc, down from $25.3 billion a year earlier.

Apple has had a presence in Ireland since 1980 and has grown into one of the country’s largest employers. The group’s average number of full-time employees in 2022 was 56,639, about 4,000 more than in 2021.

It has also faced controversy over its tax arrangements in the country after the European Commission ordered it to pay €13.1 billion ($14.3 billion) in taxes to the Irish state, a decision which was later annulled but is being appealed.

An adjusted amount of €12.7 billion, excluding interest is funded into escrow, pending the conclusion of all legal proceedings, Apple said.

