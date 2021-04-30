(Bloomberg) -- Delivery times for Apple Inc.’s latest high-end iPad Pros have slipped into July just hours after going on sale, indicating a combination of strong work-from-home demand and anticipated supply constraints.

Nearly all versions of Apple’s new 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are now seeing delivery estimates ranging from June 24 to July 8 in the U.S., according to checks of Apple’s website by Bloomberg News on Friday. Apple sells the iPad Pro in two colors, five storage capacities, and in versions with just Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi and 5G. The only versions currently arriving sooner are models with 2 terabytes of storage and no 5G.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro uses a MiniLED screen, which Apple calls the Liquid Retina XDR Display. Bloomberg News reported earlier in April that these screens are more difficult to produce and would likely see supply issues. The smaller 11-inch models that lack the new display are still arriving in May, according to a check of Apple’s website on Friday at about 1 p.m. New York time.

Earlier this week, Apple warned of a $3 billion to $4 billion hit to third quarter revenue due to expected iPad and Mac supply constraints related to some legacy components.

