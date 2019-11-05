(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s outside advertising agency has cut about 50 employees, according to people familiar with the matter.

The staff reductions at Media Arts Lab were made Monday in several divisions, but many of the job cuts happened in the strategy division that helps Apple come up with ads for its latest products.

“Yesterday was a difficult day, as we had to part with some of our talented colleagues,” a Media Arts Lab spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. "Our relationship with Apple has never been stronger, but as the needs of our client continue to evolve, we must adapt and continue to evolve the composition of our teams.”

Media Arts Lab, which operates out of Los Angeles with Apple as its only client, is owned by global advertising powerhouse TBWA\Chiat\Day. The agency has served Apple for decades, including when the famous “1984” commercial for the Mac ran during the Super Bowl.

