Apple's Tim Cook Changes His Twitter Name to ‘Tim Apple’

(Bloomberg) -- Apple CEO Tim Cook has apparently embraced President Trump calling him "Tim Apple" and changed his last name to the Apple logo in his Twitter biography.

Trump misspoke and called Cook "Tim Apple" at Wednesday meeting in Washington, leading to a slew of reactions on social media, including from the President’s daughter Ivanka Trump.

To contact the reporter on this story: Zoya Khan in New York at zkhan79@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Clementine Fletcher at cfletcher5@bloomberg.net, Patrick McHale, Rita Devlin Marier

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.