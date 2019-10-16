(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. on Wednesday said that 55% of iPhones introduced in the past four years are running iOS 13, the latest version of the company’s mobile operating system.

The company shared the data on its website for third-party developers. It also reported that that 50% of all iPhones are on iOS 13, while 33% of iPads are on iOS 13. Some older iPhones and iPads are no longer supported by the latest software.

The four-year metric is important because that’s typically when people upgrade to new iPhones. Once people stop receiving new software updates, they’re more likely to buy a new handset from Apple.

Apple likes to tout upgrade numbers in comparison to Google, which sees much slower adoption when it updates its Android operating system. iOS 13 added features like Dark Mode and a new Find My app to the iPhone, while the iPad gained a better web browser, file management app, and an updated Home screen.

Despite users quickly upgrading to the new software, some consumers have been complaining about bugs. Apple has already released four updates to iOS 13 since the initial release on Sept. 19. Another update, iOS 13.2, is already in beta testing with developers. iOS 13.2 adds the ability to opt out of Siri recordings and switch between video recording resolutions on the iPhone 11 within the camera app.

To contact the reporter on this story: Mark Gurman in San Francisco at mgurman1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tom Giles at tgiles5@bloomberg.net, Alistair Barr

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.