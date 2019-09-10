(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. said its Arcade gaming subscription service will launch on Sept. 19 and cost $4.99 a month. The offering, previewed in March, will let users subscribe to a bundle of ad-free games that can be played on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs. It will have a one month free trial.

The announcement came during the annual iPhone launch event at Apple’s headquarters on Tuesday. Apple said it has signed up more than 100 exclusive games for the service, and that new titles will be added each month. Some games include Frogger in Toy Town and a graphically-intense underwater world game. It will debut in 150 countries, Apple said.

Apple joins other tech and gaming companies that are launching subscription services. Earlier this year, Google unveiled its Stadia service, while Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. are working on similar offerings. Apple also initiated support for game controllers on the Apple TV earlier this year as part of its gaming push.

