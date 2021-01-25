(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. said top hardware executive Dan Riccio is stepping down from his role to lead a new project at the company and John Ternus, one of his top lieutenants, will replace him.

As senior vice president of hardware engineering, Riccio oversaw the engineering of the iPhone, iPad, Mac and other products. Ternus will inherit those responsibilities. Riccio is taking on a new, unspecified project and will report to Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook, Apple said Monday in a statement.

