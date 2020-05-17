Apple Says Nearly 100 Stores Globally Have Reopened Their Doors

(Bloomberg) -- Apple said nearly 100 of its stores globally have been able to open their doors to customers again.

The company said it is “focused on limiting occupancy and giving everybody lots of room,” with a renewed focus on one-on-one service throughout the store.

Face coverings will be required for all employees and customers, and Apple will provide them to customers who don’t bring their own.

For many stores, Apple said serving customers’ needs even more effectively will mean curb‑side pick‑up and drop off.

