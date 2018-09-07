(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. said tariffs on $200 billion worth of products imported from China will affect popular products like the Apple Watch and AirPod headphones.

In addition, the proposed tariffs will affect the Mac mini desktop computer, Apple Pencil stylus accessory for iPads, various chargers and adapters and tooling equipment Apple uses to manufacturer and design some products in the U.S., the Cupertino, California-company told the Office of U.S. Trade Representative in the letter dated Sept 5.

Apple disclosed the impact as part of comments to the U.S. government on the proposal. The company outlined its investments in the U.S. and stated that tariffs could affect the prices of its products. Apple shares, which had earlier gained 1 percent, fell about 0.8 percent to close at $221.30 on news of the company’s letter.

“Our concern with these tariffs is that the U.S. will be hardest hit, and that will result in lower U.S. growth and competitiveness and higher prices for U.S. consumers,” Apple said in its letter.

The U.S. has imposed $50 billion worth of tariffs on Chinese goods with another $200 billion in the final stages before being imposed. The public had until Thursday to comment on the administration’s plan. U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he is considering another $267 billion of tariffs on China, which analysts said will affect virtually every category of consumer goods.

