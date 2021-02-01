(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is selling bonds just days after a blowout period for sales, still eager to take advantage of cheap borrowing costs amid a cautious earnings outlook.

The company is issuing debt in six parts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The longest portion of the offering, a 40-year security, may yield between 115 and 120 basis points above Treasuries, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.

Apple is coming off a quarter in which revenue topped $100 billion for the first time. Executives didn’t provide an official forecast in reporting earnings Wednesday, but warned that sales growth from AirPods and other wearables will decelerate in the current period.

The tech giant said it will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including buying back stock and paying dividends. It may also be used in funding for working capital, capital expenditures, acquisition and repayment of debt, the person said.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley are managing the bond sale, the person said.

