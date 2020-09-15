(Bloomberg) -- British lawmakers criticized Apple Inc.’s failure to answer questions on electronic waste, ahead of an event to unveil a new generation of products.

The U.K. Environmental Audit Committee said Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook failed to respond before a Sept. 4 deadline. The company was previously invited to put forward representatives to a hearing in July, but it canceled at short notice, the committee said in a statement on Tuesday.

Apple’s “unwillingness to answer my committee’s questions has led us to believe its environmental obligations are not taken seriously enough,” Chairman Philip Dunne said in the statement. That’s even though the company “appears to have a positive story to tell regarding its efforts on climate change.”

Apple is planning to hold its first major product launch event of the year on Tuesday, broadcast from its Cupertino, California headquarters. The company is expected to reveal a new Apple Watch and an update to the iPad Air.

With more than two billion iPhones sold, Apple’s answers about the steps it’s taking to minimize its environmental footprint are crucial, Dunne said. Too many electronic devices are difficult or expensive to repair, creating a “throwaway society for electronics,” he said. Earlier this year, France levied a fine on Apple for knowingly slowing down older iPhones through software updates.

A representative for Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

In July, Apple announced that it will be carbon neutral by 2030, including reducing or offsetting emissions from its suppliers and customers. The company’s 2019 footprint stands at about 25 million metric tons, which is about the same as the annual emissions of island nations Cuba or Sri Lanka. Apple’s neutrality target is among the most aggressive among large companies.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.