(Bloomberg) -- Unions representing Apple Store employees in France called for a national strike on Friday and Saturday, coinciding with the new iPhone 15 going on sale.

As part of annual pay negotiations, a group of unions that includes CGT, Unsa, CFDT and CFTC want a 7% increase in pay for all employees to offset inflation. It was a “legitimate demand that was not met,” they said in a joint statement.

Apple France has offered to increase the pay by 4.5%, according to national radio station Franceinfo. Representatives for Apple Inc. didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Industrial action will take different forms in the 20 Apple Stores in France, with some employees stopping work for just one hour. A demonstration is expected to take place in front of the Paris Opera store on Friday, the unions said.

