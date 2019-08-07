Apple sued over Siri's unauthorized recording of users

Apple Inc. (AAPL.O) was sued over claims that the privacy of Siri users was violated when human reviewers listened to customer recordings.

The lawsuit was filed as a class action Wednesday, just days after Apple said it would pause its program in which company contractors would listen to a small portion of Siri inputs to improve the voice recognition service. Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc. took similar steps after reports emerged about contractors hearing private information. Bloomberg News reported earlier this year that Apple had a team that listens to select Siri recordings.

The company has said that it only listened to fewer than 1 per cent of commands and that it only intends to listen to commands given to Siri intentionally. Wednesday’s lawsuit suggests that Apple was able to hear recordings beyond what a user intended due to the “Hey Siri” trigger happening accidentally. The company said when it re-enables the listening program, it will allow users to opt out from participating.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit. The company also has said that the recordings are stripped of personally identifiable data, but reports have indicated that contractors could see some location information.