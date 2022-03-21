(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. suffered a widespread outage on Monday, knocking a range of services offline for some users, including its music app, iCloud and the tech giant’s online store.

User complaints began climbing shortly after 12 p.m. New York time, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages. Other Apple services were disrupted as well, such as iMessage, Maps, customer support and the App Store.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.