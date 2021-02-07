(Bloomberg) -- Dialog Semiconductor Plc, the U.K. chip designer whose clients include Apple Inc., is in talks about a potential sale after receiving takeover interest, people familiar with the matter said.

The Frankfurt-listed company, which has a market value of 4 billion euros ($5 billion), is working with advisers and could reach a deal with a buyer soon, according to the people. It has been holding talks with potential acquirers including Japan’s Renesas Electronics Corp., the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Dialog was earlier holding discussions with STMicroelectronics NV before the Franco-Italian company was outbid, the people said.

Shares of Dialog have risen around 25% since the start of the year, boosted by strong demand for Apple’s 5G handsets as well as takeover speculation.

Deliberations are ongoing, the people said. Negotiations could drag on longer or fall apart, and other bidders could still emerge, the people said. Representatives for Dialog and STMicroelectronics declined to comment. A call to Renesas’s office wasn’t immediately answered outside regular business hours in Japan.

The volume of deals involving semiconductor companies more than doubled last year to $144 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Nvidia Corp. agreed in September to buy SoftBank Group Corp.’s chip division Arm Ltd. for $40 billion, taking control of some of the most widely-used chip technology in the industry’s largest-ever deal.

Renesas, which has a market value of $20.5 billion in Tokyo, is one of the largest suppliers of semiconductors used in cars. It also has European offices in the U.K. and Germany. In 2019, Renesas completed its acquisition of U.S. firm Integrated Device Technology Inc., a deal valued at more than $6 billion that helped it expand beyond the automotive sector.

Dialog and Renesas have been working together for over a decade. The U.K. company, which specializes in designing power management chips, said in August that it would collaborate with Renesas on car computing platforms.

