(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has suspended advertising on its App Store in Russia, a move that bars developers from placing ads in search results, after the country’s invasion of Ukraine last month.

The service, called Search Ads, was launched in Russia in May 2020.

“Apple Search Ads has been suspended on the App Store in Russia until further notice,” according to an email sent to developers. “All Apple Search Ads campaigns running on the App Store in Russia have been placed on hold, and no new campaigns will be eligible to run on the App Store in Russia for the duration of the suspension.”

The decision comes days after the company halted product sales in Russia. In response to the invasion, the iPhone maker also removed Russian news apps RT News and Sputnik News from App Stores outside of Russia, paused exports into the country, reduced Apple Maps features in Ukraine, and is donating to relief efforts.

Alphabet Inc.’s Google and other technology companies with search operations have made similar moves in recent days.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.