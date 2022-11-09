(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has hired a startup founder and former Facebook executive to run its information systems group after departures in that department, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Timothy Campos will lead the Information Systems and Technology department, better known as IS&T, which handles the infrastructure behind Apple’s online services, customer support and website. Apple refers to the operation as its “nerve center” because it lets employees, suppliers and customers stay connected. The division reports to Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri.

Mary Demby, the current information chief, is retiring after this year, Bloomberg News reported earlier. Her deputy, vice president of software engineering David Smoley, is also retiring after a three-year stint. The people familiar with Campos’s hiring asked not to be identified because the move hasn’t been announced.

Campos held the chief information officer role at what is now Meta Platforms Inc. from 2010 to 2016. Before that, he had the same position at KLA Corp., a semiconductor company. Most recently, he co-founded Woven, a popular calendar app that was acquired last year by Slack Technologies Inc., which was later purchased by Salesforce Inc.

On his LinkedIn profile, Campos said he is “getting ready for something new,” without disclosing the Apple job. Smoley, meanwhile, came to Apple from AstraZeneca Plc in 2019. A spokesman for Cupertino, California-based Apple confirmed the new hire.

The changes add to management changes at Apple, which is facing the loss of some key executives. In addition to Demby and Smoley, the chief privacy officer, vice president of industrial design and head of the company’s online retail store are leaving. Apple also parted ways with its vice president of procurement following his appearance in a crass TikTok video.

Apple shares were little changed in late trading Wednesday. Its stock is down 24% in 2022, though that’s a better performance than many of its tech peers have managed. The Nasdaq Composite Index is down 34%, and companies like Meta and Twitter Inc. have been laying off thousands of workers in the face of a sales slowdown.

