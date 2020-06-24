Apple to close Houston stores again on COVID-19 spike

Apple Inc. said it’s closing seven stores in Houston because of a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

The iPhone maker said Wednesday it was taking the action out of an “abundance of caution.” The company last week closed 11 stores across Florida, Arizona, North Carolina and South Carolina that had been reopened earlier. Despite the renewed closures, Apple has reopened the majority of its 271 U.S. stores.

Texas COVID-19 cases increased by a record of almost 5,500 on Tuesday, bringing the number of infections in the state to more than 120,000. Demand for intensive-care unit beds in Houston-area hospitals jumped 10 per cent in one day as the number of ICU cases surged to 1,298, the Texas Medical Center said Wednesday on its website.