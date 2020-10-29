Apple to launch 'Apple One' services bundles on Friday

Apple Inc. will launch its Apple One services bundles on Friday and its upcoming Fitness+ digital workout service this quarter, Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri told Bloomberg Television.

Apple One lets users subscribe to several Apple services, including iCloud storage, Apple Arcade, Apple Music and Apple TV+ at a lower price.

The all-you-can-eat Apple bundle has excited investors and analysts, who see the offering drumming up more revenue for Apple’s services segment, which reported record sales in the fiscal fourth quarter.