Apple to reopen 75 more U.S. stores, including in New York

Apple Inc. said it’s reopening 75 more retail stores across the U.S. this week, including some locations in major markets such as New York, Los Angeles and Boston.

The Cupertino, California-based technology giant shut all stores outside China in March to help curb the spread of COVID-19. It started reopening U.S. locations in May, and after this week’s moves, the majority of the company’s 210 domestic stores will be back up and running.

Some of the stores reopening this week will have curbside service only, but most will let shoppers inside with masks and other social-distancing requirements. In New York, several locations, including the Fifth Avenue, SoHo and Grand Central Station stores, will only accept customers by appointment, Apple said.

“All stores continue to practice additional steps for the health of employees and customers, including temperature checks, face coverings and social distancing,” the company said Tuesday in a statement.

Apple will also reopen stores in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Indiana, Delaware, Michigan, Mississippi, Connecticut, Louisiana, New Jersey and additional locations across California this week.